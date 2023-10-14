Mumbai Metro Timings Revised For Navaratri: Lines 2A & 7 To Have Additional Service From Oct 19; Details Here

Home

The last metro trains will run till 12.20 am offering commuters a substantial extension beyond the regular 10.30 pm schedule.

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday announced that they will be extending metro services on Line 2A and 7 Line 2A and 7 from October 19 to October 23 on the occasion of Navratri. Line 7 is an elevated corridor on Western Express Highway between Dahisar and Gundivali in Andheri East, while Line 2A runs above New Link Road between Dahisar and Andheri West. The two lines are connected.

At present, services on this corridor runn between 5.55am to 10.30pm on weekdays between Monday and Friday. These 14 additional services will be at 15 minute intervals The last metro will arrive at Andheri (West) on Metro Route 2A and Gundvali on Metro Route 7 at 1:30 pm.

The statement read, “The glorious festival of Navratri is arriving soon. Therefore, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chairman of MMRDA Mr Eknath Shinde has made the decision to extend the services on Metro Lines 2A and 7 to enhance the comfort and safety of commuters during the festivities of Navratri. Under his guidance and support, Maha Mumbai Metro brings the gift of extended services from 19th October 2023 to 23rd October 2023. So, Mumbaikars are sure to enjoy this unique opportunity to take part in long hours of celebration without having to worry about the troubles of traffic and the expenses of late-night travels.

The last metro trains will run till 12.20 am offering commuters a substantial extension beyond the regular 10.30 pm schedule. The extension will include additional 14 trips with a headway of 15 minutes. According to MMRDA’s statement, on weekdays total number of trips will increase to 267 while the numbers on Saturday and Sunday will be 252 and 219 trips respectively. The final arrival time of metro trains at terminals Andheri West on Line 2A and Gundavali on Line 7 will be at 01:33 am.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the comfort of commuters during Navratri,” the statement added. Due to Navratri, during which ‘garba’ events are widespread, there will be requirement for late night travel and this decision will bring relief to people, who can enjoy the festivities with more enthusiasm, the release quoted Shinde as saying.

