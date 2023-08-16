Home

Mumbai: Mob Brutally Thrashes Man For Allegedly Abducting Minor Girl In Bandra Terminus; Video Goes Viral

The girl in a 'burqa', implored the mob “don’t beat him” even as they drag him out of the Bandra Terminus with his collar and hair, ranting slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

(Trigger Warning: The following story includes a description of physical harassment and torture, which may be distressing to some readers.)

Mumbai: In a shocker for cosmopolitan Mumbai, a “Muslim” man was brutally beaten up by a so-called ‘moral police’ mob for allegedly being seen and talking with a “Hindu” girl at the Bandra Terminus station. Videos of the incident are now going viral on social media. In the undated video, the unidentified man, sporting a full-sleeved red T-shirt and grey trousers is seen being abused, slapped, punched, kicked and pushed around even as the unidentified girl was heard objecting and pleading with the unidentified mobsters to stop and let them go.

Other voices in the video claimed that the girl was just 16, while some others have contended on social media that she had allegedly eloped from Rajasthan with the man who may have nefarious motives.

After the video went viral, the Mumbai Police started identifying the video. This incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Government Railway Police (GRP). As per police sources, this video was recorded on July 21, and the individual being assaulted is also a resident of the same locality.

“An unarmed Muslim boy was mercilessly thrashed by Hindutva goons in the name of Love Jihad at Bandra station! Today we are celebrating 77 years of Independence! Our martyr never thought that Muslims would have to see this day as well,” said Pathan, SP MLA from Bhiwandi town in Thane.

He called upon Mumbai Police to take immediate cognizance of this incident and nab all the goons who are involved in this, give them the strictest punishment so that in future no one would think of doing such an act.

“Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident at Bandra Terminus. Violence and hate have no place in our society. Such acts of violence based on religion or any other pretext are unacceptable. Authorities must verify the video first and take appropriate action,” said Shaikh.

Some of the people in the violent mob claimed they had ‘rescued’ a minor Hindu girl from the clutches of the man and others raised slogans of ‘stop love-jihad’, etc.

AIMIM, SP Leaders Demand Probe

Videos of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, evoking sharp reactions with the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s MLA Rais Khan and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) National Spokesperson Waris Pathan demanding strict action in the matter.

Shared details of the incident in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Pathan stated that he was informed that the incident took place around 21/22nd July at the Bandra railway station which comes under Nirmal nagar police station.

He also questioned that why police hasn’t taken any action despite so many days the incident has taken place. He further stated that the Jaipur-Mumbai train train firing incident took place on July 31 and quick action was taken into the matter. However, no investigation or complaint was registered by the police in the Bandra station incident. Pathan demanded a thorough probe and said, “Prompt and proper investigation is must!!!”



