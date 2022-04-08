New Delhi: Chaos prevailed outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar residence ‘Silver Oak’ after workers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged a protest outside in south Mumbai on Friday. TV reports suggested that some employees even hurled their footwear toward his house. Demanding the merger of the MSRTC with the state government, the workers raised slogans against the veteran leader and claimed that he has not done anything to resolve their issues. The protesting workers have been detained by the police, claimed reports.Also Read - Sharad Pawar, PM Modi's Meet Creates Political Buzz. Here's What Transpired At The 20-Minute Meeting

What Are The MSRTC Workers Demanding?

Scores of MSRTC workers have been on strike since November 2021 demanding that they should be treated on par with the state government employees. They have also asked the government to merge the cash-strapped transport communication with the state government.

Bombay HC Asks MSRTC Workers to Resume Duty From April 22

Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court had asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume duty by April 22. Following this, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab assured that no action would be taken against those workers who rejoin duty by the deadline set by the HC. Also Read - NCP Decides To Keep Nawab Malik As Minister, But Hands Over His Portfolios To Party Colleagues

“Some 120 MSRTC employees have died by suicide during the strike. These are not suicides, but murders of the state policy. We are firm on our demand of merger of the MSRTC with the state government. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has not done anything to resolve the issue,” an agitating employee of the MSRTC said. Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Shiv Sena, NCP To Contest Polls Together, Seat-Sharing Discussions on January 18