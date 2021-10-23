Mumbai: A day after questioning Ananya Pandey, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday has raided three places in Bandra, news agency ANI reports. On Thursday and Friday, the NCB had questioned actress Ananya Pandey in a drugs case. The inquiry was conducted at the NCB’s Mumbai office.Also Read - Bengaluru: NCB Seizes Drug Worth Crores Hidden in Consignment of Lehengas | Deets Inside

Her actor-father Chunky Panday accompanied her to the NCB office as he had done on Thursday. The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency’s office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in a car around 2.20 PM. Also Read - Wrong, Unjustified: Aryan Khan Tells Court NCB 'Misinterpreting' WhatsApp Chats to Implicate Him in Drugs Case

There was heavy deployment of police personnel at the office and barricades were put up there as large number of media persons gathered outside. The NCB is probing the cruise ship drugs case, in which Aryan Khan is arrested along with 19 others. Also Read - Ananya Panday Questioned by NCB in Drugs Case Related to Aryan Khan | Highlights From Day 2

As per updates, during the investigation the NCB had found some WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday.

In the meantime, another 24-year-old drug peddler was brought to the NCB office for questioning in the early hours of Friday.

Last Saturday, the NCB had also conducted raids in Mumbai’s Bandra, Andheri, and Powai areas in connection with the cruise drugs bust case. Based on specific inputs, the BCB team carried out the operation. The NCB also conducted searches at film producer Imtiyaz Khatri’s home and office in suburban Bandra last week.