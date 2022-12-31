Mumbai New Year Guide: Restrictions Near Gateway Of India, Terrace Parties On Dec 31. Deets Here

The police informed that boats from jetty number 1 to jetty number 4 will remain closed after noon. No boat will leave from Gateway of India on December 31 after 2.00 pm due to security reasons.

Mumbai: After two years of covid restrictions, new year celebration this year is likely be on its full scale. Hundreds of events, parties and night gatherings are planned in the city to bid farewell to 2022 and welcome 2023. As a huge crowd of visitors may throng Mumbai for the New Year celebration at the Gateway of India and the Taj Hotel complex, the Mumbai police have issued several regulations to maintain law and order in the city.

Many people gather at the Gateway of India to welcome the New Year every year. Therefore we have planned several steps so that the law and order problem may not arise,” the police said on Friday.

The Mumbai police have also issued several orders for the border’s security on New Year. Additional force will be deployed on the eve to ensure safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city the police said.

“Navi Mumbai Police’s security arrangements are going to be good for the New Year even celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner,” Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said in a statement.

The Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising road safety and security.

For the city residents who are planning to go out on New Year’s Eve, here are the Mumbai Police restrictions and advisories that they should keep in mind:

Mumbai New Year Rules

Mumbai Police will deploy over 11,500 security personnel at key locations throughout the city to prevent any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve.

Terrace parties are now permitted until 12.30 am while parties inside are permitted until 5 am. A no-objection certificate (NOC) from the society and authorisation from the neighbourhood police station are required for anyone who wished to play music at a terrace party.

Restaurants are permitted to stay open until 1.30 am whereas bars and pubs can be open until 5 am. This year, Mumbai Police has also permitted the setting off of firecrackers, but not too close to sensitive areas like oil refineries and gas stations.

BEST to run 50 additional buses on 31st December in various areas of Mumbai including Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches keeping in mind the rush of tourists on that day

Keeping in view the huge crowds on Dec 31 & New Year at Gateway of India & outside Taj Hotel, appropriate arrangements made by police to maintain law & order. We request that the boats at Jetty No. 1 to Jetty No. 4 be closed after 2 pm in view of the above reason.

Western Railway will run eight special local trains from midnight of 31st December, 2022 to 1st January, 2023 including 4 trains in down direction from Churchgate to Virar, and 4 trains in up direction from Virar to Churchgate.