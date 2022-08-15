Mumbai: In a tragic incident, two persons were killed after a part of the ceiling of their first floor house in a building in suburban Mulund collapsed on Monday night, reported news agency PTI quoting Fire Brigade officials. The incident occurred on the ground plus two-storey Moti Chhaya building situated at Nanepada in Mulund (East).Also Read - Mukesh Ambani, Family Get Fresh Threat Calls, 'Mentally Unstable' Man Detained | 10 Points

"On Monday night, part of the ceiling of the first floor collapsed injuring two residents of the first floor. It was a level one incident," officials said. They said the structure was approximately 20-25 years old and the Mumbai civic body had issued a notice.

Both the injured persons were rushed to Critical Care Hospital where they were declared brought dead. The deceased duo was identified as Devshankar Nathalal Shukla (93) and Arkhiben Devshankar Shukla (87), officials said.

(With PTI inputs)