New Delhi: Amid rising Coronavirus cases in Mumbai and subsequent staff crunch, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will outsource critical ICU services to private bidders, News18 reported. Now, privite firms can take over ICU beds at the jumbo facilities and provide their own doctors and staff members, the report added. Also Read - Black Marketing of COVID-19 Drug? Health Ministry Steps up to Strengthen Vigil Around Remdesivir

The civic body will look after providing health care infrastructure including beds, oxygen supply, ventilators and medication. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: From Mamata Wanting to Reopen Metro to Sudden Full Lockdown -- Here is What Happened in Between

Further, the BMC will also pay Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,900 for each bed to the private bidders. Also Read - Lockdown Gave me The Chance to Hit The Pause Button: Kothajit Singh

“The decision has been taken to make sure that there is enough medical staff for the ICU beds. In the last few days, we have added ICU beds in many jumbo facilities. Now, if there is a rise in cases, we want these beds to be fully equipped along with the medical staff. We had invited bidders for this and we have got three now. The lowest bidder has been given the work order,” News18 quoted Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal as saying.

Meanwhile, with 22,752 fresh cases of COVID-19 in a day, India’s virus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,17,121 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,18,594, Delhi at 1,02,831, Gujarat at 37, 550, Uttar Pradesh at 29,968, Telangana at 27,612 and Karnataka at 26,815, according to the ministry data.