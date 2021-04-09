Mumbai: The Central Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at various stations including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The move was taken to avoid over-crowding at railway stations during the summer travel rush in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Notably, Mumbai is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases in the last few days. The city reported 8,938 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, a drop from over 10,000 infections each on the previous two days, and 23 fresh deaths. With the addition of 8,938 cases, the city’s COVID-19 tally surged to 4,91,698, while the death toll jumped to 11,874. Also Read - COVID-19 Side Effects: COVID Survivors At Greater Risk of Mental Disorder, Says Study

The sale of platform tickets have been stopped with immediate effect from today at these stations:

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Kalyan

Thane

Dadar

Panvel

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Earlier, Central Railways’ had increased the fare of platform tickets to Rs 50 from Rs 10 at select railway stations. The new rates that came into force on 24 February 2021 will remain effective till June 15 this year.

The financial capital had reported 10,428 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities on Wednesday and 10,030 infections and 31 deaths on Tuesday. According to the BMC, 4,503 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 3,92,514.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 80 per cent, while the overall infection growth rate has increased to 2.03 per cent. The case doubling rate has dropped to 33 days, said BMC.