Mumbai: Amid rising cases of Omicron variant, the Mumbai Police on Thursday said prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 30 to January 7 under which New Year’s celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs from December 30 to January 7 will be prohibited. The order to extend the prohibitory orders was issued amid mounting concerns around cases of Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 being reported from several parts of the country.Also Read - RT-PCR Test, Vaccine Certificate: Mumbai Issues Fresh Guidelines Ahead of Christmas, New Year | SOPs Here

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has all banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city. “There shall be no gathering or celebration of New Year in any closed or open areas under the BMC jurisdiction,” the order issued by Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. Chahal also clarified that there is no night curfew on December 31. “Curfew doesn’t mean we are shutting down everything post 9pm. We have only restricted crowding at public places such as beaches, parks, marine drive,” he said.

Here’s the full list of guidelines:

No New Year celebrations, ceremonies, parties, or any other activities must be organized in any confined or open space within the BMC jurisdiction. Gathering of groups or more than five people is not allowed at public places from 9 pm to 6 am. Only 100 people are allowed in confined spaces for wedding, social, political, religious events, or ceremonies. In open spaces, 250 people or 25% of the capacity, whichever less, is allowed. Places with a permanent seating arrangement are allowed to use 50% of their capacity as opposed to just 25% in places with non-permanent seating arrangements. All restaurants, gyms, spas, cinemas, theatres can only operate at 50% of the capacity. All such establishments should mention both the sanctioned full capacity and 50% capacity. Only 25% of seating capacity is allowed at venues of sport/event ceremonies. All eligible citizens should complete their Covid-19 vaccination. Only those vaccinated will be allowed in public places.

New Covid cases nearly double in Mumbai and Maharashtra in 24 hours

Amid fears that the anticipated third wave has arrived in Mumbai, new Covid-19 detections almost doubled in the city and the state in just 24 hours. This came on Wednesday, when the state confirmed 38 cases of Omicron in Maharashtra without any of the patients with international travel history and Mumbai’s positivity rate inched closer to 5%.

The city reported 2,445 Covid cases on Wednesday, up from 1,333 reported just a day before -which translates into an 83% jump in a single day. Driven by the Mumbai surge, Maharashtra saw 3,900 new cases, an 80% jump from the previous day’s detection of 2,172 cases.

Maharashtra’s case detection was highest in 110 days. Mumbai’s cases were the highest since May 8, when 2,664 cases were reported. Dharavi reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, its highest since May.