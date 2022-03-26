Mumbai: The Mumbai police is going to launch the ‘Sunday Street’ initiative due to which several roads in the city will be shut for traffic for nearly four hours on Sunday morning, reported the livemint. The roads will be closed to allow and motivate local residents to indulge in activities like yoga, cycling, walks, skating and various games on the streets as part of the initiative, the mint report added.Also Read - Maharashtra: Unwilling To Stay With Grandmother, 9-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From His Parents, Found A Day Later

The initiative 'Sunday Street', is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, police said. Various stretches in Mumbai and its suburbs will be thrown open for limited hours on Sundays for exclusive use of citizens, who can engage in a range of fun-filled activities with their children, other family members and friends, an official was quoted as saying by the mint.

Which Mumbai roads will be closed on Sunday?

This Sunday (27 March), Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli will be closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and dedicated to local residents, the official added.