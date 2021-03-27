New Delhi: Night curfew in Mumbai may begin from 10 PM or 11 PM tomorrow, February 28, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar announced on Saturday, adding that all hotels and pubs will remain during the night curfew hours. Not only that, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to seal all residential societies that report five or more cases. Also Read - Serum Institute's Second COVID Vaccine Trials Begin, Hopeful to Launch in September: Adar Poonawalla

"BMC will seal the residential societies with five or more cases. We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises than in slums and 'chawls'. Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew. Only essential services will be allowed," the Mumbai Mayor said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already ordered a statewide night curfew from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. Local authorities have been asked to ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 PM and 7 AM.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in 24 hours since the pandemic began. Among these, Mumbai alone reported more than 5,513 cases of coronavirus, highest single-day surge for the third consecutive day.

Thackeray reviewed the COVID-19 situation with divisional commissioners, district collectors, superintendents of police and deans of medical colleges.

“People need to understand that the COVID-19 threat is not over but has grown bigger. Lockdown should be imposed in individual districts if needed, but such a step should not be taken suddenly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a fire that broke out at a Mumbai hospital on March 25 caused the death of 11 patients. The blaze was completely doused off at around 3.30 PM today, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai stated. The Chief Minister had instructed the authorities to check fire safety measures at all temporary hospitals where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The coronavirus caseload in Mumbai currently stands at 3,85,628, including 11,629 deaths, 9 of which took place on Friday. Dharavi, which is the densest urban settlement in the world, accounted for 58 of the total cases in the city yesterday.