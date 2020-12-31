Mumbai: Mumbai will have a hush-hush new year celebration this year as a night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm January 31 to 6 and January 1. Further, section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting a gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, and boats. “We’ll keep watch using drones,” S Chaitanya, Mumbai Police spox, told news agency ANI. Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases go Down, These States Plan to Relax Night Curfews After New Year | Complete List Here

