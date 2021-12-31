Mumbai: In an alarming state of affairs, at least 37% of COVID-19 samples of local Mumbaikars with no travel history detected between December 21-December 22 are of the Omicron variant, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday. Of the 375 samples collected, 141 were detected to be of the Omicron variant and none of these cases have any travel history.Also Read - Ahead of New Year Eve Parties, Mumbai Tightens COVID Restrictions | Check Fresh Curbs Here

Among the 141 Omicron variant patients, 89 are men while 52 are women. Out of these 141, 93 are fully vaccinated, and 3 have taken one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Seven are said to be moderate symptomatic, 39 are mild symptomatic, and 95 are asymptomatic. "Only seven patients, who are moderately symptomatic, have been hospitalized but they are not on oxygen," a BMC release said.

Out of the total 153 persons with Omicron infection in the city, only 12 had international travel history, the civic body said. Of 141 Mumbai residents with Omicron, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Andheri West, Juhu, and Versova, followed by the D ward that includes Malabar Hill, Mahalaxmi, and Tardeo areas.