Omicron Update: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC} on Monday ordered closure of Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31 amid the rising Covid cases in the city. The BMC in its order also added that the classes for 10 and 12 will continue. Earlier, Mumbai Civic Body Chief IS Chahal had requested Mumbaikars to not panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking to a news agency, Chahal asserted that nearly 91 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and almost 89 per cent of the beds are lying vacant. "Out of 8,063 infections reported on Sunday, only 503 patients have been hospitalised and only 56 of them need oxygenated beds", Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief said.

He, however, appealed to people to refrain from visiting crowded places. Furthermore, Chahal emphasized that people must come together to fight against the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.