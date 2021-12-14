Mumbai: Eight fresh cases of Omicron were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally of those affected with the new Covid-19 variant to 28. Of the new cases reported, seven were from Mumbai and one was from Vasai Virar. Across the state, there are now 12 cases in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, one in Kalyan Dombivali, two in Pune Municipal Corporation and one each in Nagpur, Vasai Virar and Latur.Also Read - UPSC Declares DCIO, IB Result for 2021: Here's How To Check

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra reported two cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 – both having a travel history to Dubai. Both the patients, including a woman, are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated, the health department had said.

BMC, earlier today, sealed four buildings in Bandra and Khar on Tuesday after Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested positive for Covid-19. Officials said the civic body also organized testing camps in these four buildings on Tuesday to check the spread of infection among other residents.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai unit of the Congress has decided to postpone its December 28 rally at Shivaji Park in the wake of the threat posed by the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.