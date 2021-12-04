Mumbai: With the threats of the omicron looming high, phone lines are are buzzing once again at the 24 hours ward room that was set up at each civic ward in Mumbai since the first wave of coronavirus hit the country. In the past four days, the 24 civic ward war rooms in Mumbai have reached out to almost 3,000 international returnees whose names were handed out by the immigration bureau. According to reports, each war room was given hundreds of names of people in their jurisdiction to inquire about their health and pursue them for a test.Also Read - 5-Year-Old Mumbai Girl Gets New Lease of Life After Brain-Dead MP Farmer Donates His Heart

Mumbai’s “ward war room”, or WWR, team will dial people in home quarantine at least five times a day to monitor their health. It will monitor whether those who are in home quarantine are indeed following the rule, NDTV reported. Also Read - Omicron: No Case in Mumbai Yet, Confirms Genome Sequencing of South Africa Returnees

The state has introduced stringent norms to control COVID-19 especially in the wake of the Omicron Also Read - Mandatory RT-PCR Test, 14-Day Quarantine: How Airports Across Country Gearing up to Tackle Omicron Variant | Key Points

Everyday at 9 am, the chief executive of Mumbai International Airport Ltd will send a single list of international passengers arriving in the preceding 24 hours from high-risk and at-risk nations. The list will be then sent to the director of the disaster management unit.

The report further said that a software will segregate passengers according to their addresses into 24 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. The disaster management unit will distribute the list of addresses to all the 24 ward war rooms and field medical officers.

The WWRs will inform passengers to remain under seven-day home quarantine. They will also provide passengers with information on COVID-19 protocols and answer their concerns.

Medical teams will be sent regularly with ambulances to check whether passengers are complying with rules. On Day 7 of home quarantine, WWRs will ensure passengers take RT-PCR test.

The war room, manned by at least 8-10 people including doctors, data operators and teachers, are reaching out to international travellers who have returned to the city since November 1.