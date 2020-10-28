New Delhi: Mumbai, the financial capital of the country is on high alert after intelligence agencies informed about a possible terror attack. As per input provided by the intelligence agencies, terrorists are planning to launch an attack in the city and might use either drones, remote control micro-light aircraft, aerial missiles, or paragliders. They have also planned to target the city during the festive season. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: Lawyers Allowed to Use Special Suburban Services | Timings, Guidelines Here

Inputs from intelligence agencies added that the terrorists are planning to carry out the attack within the next month. The agencies have also warned that terrorists might also target VIP locations in the city.

The agencies have suggested the authorities to increase the vigil around crowded areas in the city and common market areas as these places during festivities become crowded with people and therefore are a soft target for terrorists.

Every year during festival time, the number of travellers increases in Mumbai and common market areas and places get crowded. Hence, security directives have been issued to the police and security officials to step up vigil in these areas.

Soon after receiving inputs from agencies, security authorities have imposed a ban on drones, light aircraft, paragliders for the next month across the city. As per updates, these restrictions will remain in force from October 30 till November 28.

Security in the city has been tightened and policemen have been asked to patrol crowded areas and markets. Notably, this is the second time this year when Mumbai has been put on alert of a terror attack.

Prior to this, a caller claiming to be from Pakistan in June had threatened to repeat the 26/11, 2008 terror attacks at the Taj group of hotels.