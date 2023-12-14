Home

Mumbai Police Busts Major Job Racket: Kingpin, Aide Nabbed From WB; Nearly 550 Passports Recovered

The Mumbai Police busted a job racket in the city and arrested the kingpin and his aide from their native state of West Bengal.

Mumba, Maharashtra: The Mumbai Police has busted a major fake job racket being operated from the city and recovered nearly 550 passports of aspirants during raids at the home of the prime accused who was arrested from West Bengal, along with his aide.

According to the police, the key accused ran a job racket in Mumbai and allegedly duped hundreds of unemployed men by promising them jobs in other countries.

An official said a team of Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested the alleged kingpin, Patit Paban Punin Haldar (36), a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, and his aide Mohammed Ilyas Shaikh Mansoori (49), a native of Kamarhati in that state.

“The police recovered 482 passports of job aspirants during a search at the key accused’s residence, taking the number of such travel documents seized so far to 544”, he said, adding that with Patil and Shaikh’s arrest, the Mumbai police have arrested seven accused in the case so far.

Giving details, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said that based on specific information, Unit-5 of the crime branch laid a trap in West Bengal and arrested the two men. The spokesperson said the probe team also recovered 482 passports of job aspirants from Haldar’s residence.

So far, the police have recovered 544 passports and frozen 23 bank accounts which were used for financial transactions as gang members had collected Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 from each unemployed man to give them jobs in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, Russia and Azerbaijan, said the official.

The accused had opened offices in the name of a placement agency at CSMT in South Mumbai and suburban Andheri and duped hundreds of unemployed men by offering them jobs abroad, he said.

They had issued fraudulent offer letters and bogus visas to the job aspirants and disappeared after collecting money, leaving the victims in the lurch, said the official.

The police launched an investigation and arrested the accused, seven so far, after an offence was registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station.

(With PTI inputs)

