Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Saturday discontinued the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles. Earlier last week, in a bid to limit vehicular movement and avert traffic jams amid the COVID-19 curbs, the city police had directed vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services to sport red, green, and yellow stickers. Also Read - ‘First Priority to Americans’: US Defends Restrictions On Export Of Covid Vaccine Raw Materials To India

“Dear Mumbaikars. The red, yellow, green emergency stickers categorisation is being discontinued. However, thorough checks shall continue and we hope you will stand by us in taking on corona and avoid all non-essential / non-emergency movement outside home”, the Mumbai police tweeted this morning. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Weekend Lockdown: All You Need to Know About Restrictions Here

Vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, ambulances and those engaged in supplying medical equipment had to sport red stickers, while vehicles transporting food, vegetables, fruits, groceries, dairy products, etc had to stick green stickers. People employed in essential services such as civic officials, personnel of electricity, telephone and press departments had to sport yellow stickers on their vehicles.