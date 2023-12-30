Home

Mumbai Police Imposes Traffic Rules Near Juhu Beach On New Year’s Eve; Check ‘No Parking’ Zones Here

In anticipation of the New Year's Eve rush, the Mumbai Traffic Police have enacted several measures to keep traffic flowing smoothly around Juhu Beach. They've set up 'No Parking' zones on key roads including Juhu Church Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Tara Road, and Vaikunthalal Marg.

Mumbai: In order to avoid traffic snarls and congestion on New Year’s Eve, Mumbai Traffic police have issued regulatory and prohibitory orders for areas and roads near Juhu Beach from 2 pm on December 31 till 8 am on January 1. While parts of Juhu Church Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Tara Road and Vaikunthalal Marg declared as ‘No Parking’ zones.

“Large crowd is expected to gather at various places on the ‘NEW YEAR-2024 CELEBRATION’ eve, particularly Juhu sea beach, hotels, and clubs on Juhu Tara Road,” Mumbai traffic police said in an official statement on Friday.

“There will be heavy pedestrian crossings as well as the movement of vehicles in large numbers on Juhu Tara Road, Juhu Road, Juhu Church Road and V.M. Road. Hence, traffic will be slow on these roads. It is necessary to issue the following orders for the regulation and decrease of traffic congestion on the roads mentioned below on December 31, 2023, from 14:00 hrs to January 1, 2024, till 08:00 hrs,” further read the official statement by the Mumbai traffic police.

There shall be ‘No Parking’ for all types of vehicles on Juhu Church Road from Tulip Star Hotel Junction to Balraj Sahani Road (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai and there shall be ‘No Parking’ for all types of vehicles on Juhu Road from Maharana Pratap Junction to Juhu Koliwada (Both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

As per the official statement, the Juhu Tara Road shall also have ‘No Parking’ for all types of vehicles from Juhu Koliwada Junction to B.P. Patel Junction (both South and North Bounds), Santacruz (W), Mumbai.

15K cops to man Mumbai streets on New Year eve

Over 15,000 police personnel, including 2,000 officers shall be on watch on Sunday-Monday to monitor the New Year celebrations with a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for any rowdiness among the revellers.

The contingents of cops will start the policing from sunset of December 31 till sunrise of January 1, manning the streets, beaches, sea promenades, malls, grounds, hotels, restaurants, public places and other popular venues for new year revelries.

With special emphasis to rein in drunken driving, blockades and random checks of drivers will be implemented strictly. Besides, CCTV eyes would be on almost all major roads and other important roads across Mumbai.

The deployment will include 11,500 police men/women, over 2,000 officers overseen by 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, besides the local police staff, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary.

