Mumbai: The Mumbai police has summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Nupur Sharma has to appear at Mumbai's Pydhonie Police Station on 25 June regarding an inquiry and recording of her statement. The city police had earlier filed a case against her on a complaint filed by Raza Academy.

"The notice has been issued by Mumbai Police. She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie Police Station," said a police source adding that on the complaint of Raza Academy, the Pydhonie Police Station had lodged an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

In the last week of May 2022, during a news debate, Nupur Sharma had reportedly made some objectionable comments about the Prophet. Sharma has also been receiving threats as reported.

A number of FIRs have also been filed against her in different states of India.