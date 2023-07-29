Home

Mumbai Police On Alert After Images of Chabad House Found With Suspected Terrorists in Pune

Notably, the Chabad House was one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attack and since that time, there has been a high-security arrangement with a 24/7 police presence.

Earlier, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested one person from Pune for giving shelter to both the suspected terrorists.

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Saturday issued an alert and tightened security outside Chabad house in Colaba after pictures of the Jewish Community Centre were found with the terror suspects arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune. It was also reported that the terror suspects had allegedly conducted surveillance of the centre in Colaba.

Mumbai Police heightens security outside Chabad house (one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attack) in Colaba after a Google image of Chabad house was recovered from two accused arrested for planning an attack in Rajasthan. https://t.co/acm5bEuQ6L pic.twitter.com/fRWdaVtVQ3 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

What Is The Case About?

The ATS has taken custody of Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki – residents of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh from Pune a few days ago and were probing the case and during the investigation, police got the Google image of Chabad House from them.

“During the investigation of the duo suspects, it was found that they took the help of a person in Pune to make arrangements for their shelter when they arrived in the city. On the information received during interrogation of the accused, the said person was detained first, and after questioning, he was arrested and booked along with the two suspects,” the Maharashtra ATS on Thursday said.

Maharashta ATS further stated that both accused were booked under UAPA charges.

What Was Revealed During Investigation?

“During the investigation, it was revealed that both were planning to carry out anti-national activities to disturb the unity and safety of the nation, and for this, both had taken the training to make bombs and kept the required materials in their possession,” an official statement said.

“ATS has recovered a tent from their residence that was planned for future use to have shelter in the jungles. ATS has also recovered a laptop, some Arabic literature, and a shining white powder that was found to be an explosive material. accused also had a weighing machine, a drone, electronic circuits item soldering machine,” it added.

Earlier, both suspected terrorists Imran Khan and Yunus Saki were arrested by Pune city police during a regular combing operation while they were trying to steal a bike from the Kothrud area of the city on July 18 in the early hours.

Why is Chabad House Important?

Chabad House, which was renamed as Nariman Lighthouse, was among the top 12 locations where 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out coordinated attacks for four days in Mumbai in 2008. A Jewish outreach centre, Chabad House was then run by Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg.

During the 26/11 terror attacks, six of its occupants, including Holtzberg and his wife, who was six months pregnant, were killed. However, their two-year-old son Moshe survived the attack after being rescued by his Indian nanny Sandra Samuel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

