Mumbai Police On Alert After ‘Suspicious’ Boat From Kuwait Found At Gateway Of India, Probe Launched

A 'suspicious' boat from Kuwait has been found at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, putting the Mumbai Police on alert. A probe was immediately launched and three people present in the boat have been questioned.

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the most popular and well-connected cities of India, where people can travel to, by road, rail, travel and waterways. At the same time, security threats have always been linked to this especially after the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks where the terrorists entered the city by a boat and what followed, is unknown to none; Mumbai Police is always on alert to ensure the safety of the Maharashtra capital. In an important news development, a ‘suspicious’ boat has been found at the Gateway of India in Mumbai; this boat has arrived from Kuwait and on finding something fishy, the Mumbai Police launched a probe. People present in the boat have also been questioned. Here’s what we know so far…

