Mumbai: The Mumbai Police traffic control received a 26/11-like attack threat on Saturday. As reports, the threat message was sent from a Pakistani number on the WhatsApp of the Mumbai traffic Control department. The messenger had said if his ‘location was traced’ it would be found to be outside India. The messenger threatened that the attack would take place in Mumbai. The threat message also states that 6 people will execute the plan in India.Also Read - Explore India On A Bicycle; Mark These 5 Cycling Trails In India For Most Scenic Adventures

Mumbai Police is investigating in this matter and other investigating agencies have also been informed about it. The threat message sent to Mumbai Police read (roughly in Hindi), “There is going to be an attack on Mumbai and it will remind you of 26/11 attack. If the police try to trace my number, the location will reflect out of India. 6 people will be executing this blast, and Mumbai city will be exploded. What if Osama bin Laden, Ajmal Kasab or Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed, there are many more.” Also Read - Domestic Flights: Akasa Air Announces Operation Over 150 Weekly Flights By September-End

It is to be noted that, the threat came two days after a boat carrying arms and explosives was seized in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Also Read - 78 Dahi Handi Participants Injured on Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai, 11 Hospitalised: BMC

The 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks that started on 26 November 2008 in which 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani Islamist terrorist organisation, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across Mumbai over the course of four days. As many as 166 people were killed and over 300 injured in the deadly attack.

Boat found with AK-47s, ammos seized in Raigad

On August 18, two unidentified suspicious looking boats were found in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. One boat was found at Harihareshwar beach, in which 3 AK-47 rifles with ammunition and explosives were found in a custom-made Neptune Maritime Security box, while the second boat was found near the Bharan Khol Kinara, in which a life jacket and some documents were found.

Reportedly, no one was present in the boat when it was spotted. Following the development, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) swung into action and pulled the vessel away from the Raigad coast for further investigation.