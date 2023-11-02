Mumbai Police Traffic Advisory For IND vs SL Match At Wankhede Stadium; Check Parking Spots, Routes To Avoid

Home

Maharashtra

For those travelling from Gate no 1, 2 and 7, it may prove helpful to get down towards Churchgate Railway Station. To go through Gate No. 3, 4 and 5A, it would be best to get down at Marine Lines Station.

Mumbai: Ahead of the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, the city police have issued advisory for the spectators coming to see the match today, November 2. In a video message dated October 20, the police listed parking and traffic restrictions in the area around the stadium and urged people to use the suburban trains to commute instead of personal vehicles to prevent congestion.

The police said that since there is no parking facilities at Wankhede Stadium, Spectators shall use a Public Traffic arrangement (Specially Trains/ Local Trains). The police also issued parking restrictions around Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

DCP Pravin Mundhe said, “This is a message from Mumbai Police for all the spectators coming to see the India-Sri Lanka World Cup match being held on 2nd November at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Firstly, since we are expecting 100% footfall of spectators, to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience due to security checks, all are advised to reach the stadium well within time. The match starts at 2 PM, but the stadium will be open for entry by 11 AM itself. Secondly, spectators will not be allowed to carry bags, power banks, water bottles, coins, inflammable objects like lighters, matchboxes, tobacco products like cigarettes, gudka and also objectionable flags, banners, or pamphlets. For details, do read the instructions printed on the match ticket. Thirdly, kindly avoid travelling by your own cars as there is no parking facility in and around the stadium. Do use public transport…”

Important guidelines for fans visiting Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai for Cricket World Cup Match on 2nd November.#CricketWorldCup2023#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/LWRnchDuN1 — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 1, 2023

Traffic Diversion In Major Routes

D Road will be made one way (from West to East) for vehicular traffic from its junction at NS Road (Marine Drive) &and towards the junction of E & C Road.

C Road will be made one Way (from East to West) for vehicular movement from its junction with E Road towards the junction of NS Road (Marine Drive).

E Road will be made one Way (South Bound) for all types of vehicular movement from the junction of D Road towards its junction of C Road.

Matchgoers using Gate Number 01, 03 and 07 are requested to use Churchgate station.

Spectators using Gate Number 4 & 5 A shall use Marine Lines, F road.

People using Gate Number 04 & 05A are requested to use Marine Lines station, F Road to ply instead, an official notification said.

Parking Restrictions near Wankhede Stadium

C Road North side from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with E Road

D Road from its junction on NS Road up to its junction with E Road

E Road from the junction of D Road up to C Road junction.

E Cross Road from the junction up to “Anuvrat” junction.F Road from the junction of NS Road to the junction of H road

H Road from the junction of F Road to the junction of G Road.

NS Road (South and Northbound) from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction

Anuvrat Chowk to BD Somani Junction

Parking Facilities Near Wankede Stadium

CR 02 Mall – 500 vehicles

Income Tax Office – 200 vehicles

Akashvani – 60 vehicles

Jivan Bima Marg – 15 vehicles

Income Tax Office – 40 vehicles

Nathibai Takkarsi – 35 vehicles

D Mulla Road – 35 vehicles

Nashikrao Tripude Marg – 40 vehicles

Marine Lines Cross Road – 20

