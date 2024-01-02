Home

Mumbai Police Urges People Not To Rush To Petrol Pumps As Truck Drivers Protest Against New Law

Mumbai: Oil tanker and truck drivers during their protest over new provisions regarding hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Petrol Pumps: Mumbai Police has appealed to the people not to rush to petrol pumps and stop panic buying of fuel saying that enough stock of petroleum products is available and tankers are provided security. There have been reports from many parts of the country that long queues of vehicles have formed amid the news that truck drivers will not deliver petrol and diesel as they are on strike in protest of the new hit-and-run law.

Mumbai city followed suit as protests by truck and tanker drivers against the new provision on hit-and-run road accidents continued and petrol pumps witnessed a huge rush.

Some petrol pumps in Sion and Matunga areas in central Mumbai were shut as the stock of petrol and diesel was exhausted on Tuesday.

Mumbai Police tweeted on X: “Request not to throng Petrol / Diesel/CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying. Don’t believe in rumours. There is enough stock available in Mumbai and we are providing adequate security to the tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai. Please spread the word.”

Request not to throng Petrol / Diesel/CNG pumps and indulge into panic buying. Don’t believe in rumours. There is enough stock available in Mumbai and we are providing adequate security to the tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai. Please spread the word. — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2024

It added that enough stock is available in Mumbai and they are providing adequate security to tankers supplying petroleum products in Mumbai.

It all started after the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was replaced by the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A particular section of the law, which deals with the punishments relating to the Hit-And-Run Cases in India, has been in the headlines. The new punishments provisions for hit-and-run cases in India according to the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita are not being liked by the private and truck drivers; a country-wide protest, i.e. ‘Chakka Jam’ had been conducted against the same.

According to the latest news, the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC) on Tuesday evening decided to end the nationwide protests against the new hit-and-run law after a meeting with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The government assured the members of AIMTC that the new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with the transport body.

