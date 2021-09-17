Mumbai: Several labourers were injured after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex here. The incident took place at 4:30 AM on Friday. The police and fire brigade team have been rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is currently underway.Also Read - Maharashtra: Case Filed Against 1,011 People For 'Violating COVID-19 Norms' in Buldhana
“Nine people sustained minor injuries & were taken to a nearby hospital after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex at around 4:40 am today”, said a fire brigade official present at the spot.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.