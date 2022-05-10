Mumbai: Many pockets of Mumbai plunged into darkness on Monday evening in a power outage caused by what was termed as a “technical fault”. The outage comes amid a series of disruptions in power supply faced by the financial capital over the last month amid a severe shortage of electricity that has forced the State discom MSEDCL to initiate load-shedding in several parts of Maharashtra.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train AC Ticket Fares to be Slashed by 50% From Today: Check New Ticket Prices Here

Suburbs like Bandra, Santa Cruz, Khar, Kurla and Chembur, and pockets in central Mumbai such as Dadar reported the outage for over 15 minutes starting at 21:30 hrs. Power outages were reported in parts of Wadala, Sion and Dharavi.

Adani Electricity Mumbai said 1.8 lakh consumers serviced by it were impacted because rival Tata Power's equipment failed at the Dharavi receiving station. Tata Power sought to shift the blame on the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, claiming power tripping lasted for around 7 minutes.

“There was an incident of power outage today for a very short time (around 7-minutes) due to tripping of 220kV MSETCL OLTS protection at their Trombay Receiving Station, giving shutdown to 160MW load at Tata Power’s Dharavi Receiving Station. However, the power supply was quickly restored by Tata Power. The power tripping happened at 2130 hours and it was restored at 2137 hours today i.e. 9th May 2022,” a statement by the Tata Power Company (TPC) said.

About ten days ago, the state-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which had witnessed several outages in areas serviced by it, had said the ongoing heatwave is leading to extra demand from consumers which is resulting in disruptions as supply is not being able to keep pace with demand.

“Due to large increase in the temperature, people are using ACs and fans more, resulting in heavy demand and consumption of electricity suddenly. This may affect network and generates cable or feeder faults across island city,” a spokesperson for the civic body-run undertaking told news agency PTI.

The city has suffered outages in February this year and multiple times over the last month ever since the state government admitted to a shortfall of about 3,000 MW.

India saw its worst electricity shortage last month in more than six years amid scorching temperatures with the leap in power demand left the country scrambling for coal, the dominant fuel used in electricity generation in the country.