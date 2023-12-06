Home

Mumbai Declares Public Holiday On ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’ Today, Check What’s Open What’s Closed

The Mumbai government has declared a public holiday on 'Mahaparinirvan Din' today and therefore, educatinoal institutions and much more will remain closed. Know details..

New Delhi: Today, December 6, 2023 is marked as Mahaparinirvan Din as it is the death anniversary of the Dalit leader and architect of the Constituiton of India, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. On account of Mahaparinirvan Din, the government of Mumbai has a public holiday in the city. An official circular has also been released for the same.

