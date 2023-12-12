Home

ALERT! Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Closed For TWO HOURS Today; Know Reason, Time

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain closed for two hours today, December 12, 2023 on both Pune and Mumbai-bound lanes, as announced by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Know all details..

New Delhi: Mumbai and Pune, the two cities of Maharashtra are not very far from each other and there are several people who commute between the two cities on a daily basis, with the help of the well-constructed Mumbai-Pune Expressway. If you are a resident of Mumbai or Pune and plan to travel to the other city today, i.e. December 12, 2023, you must read this. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced that in a scheduled operation, both the Mumbai and Pune-bound lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain CLOSED for a period of two hours today. For those two hours, there will be a traffic block and commuters will have to follow certain traffic diversions. Read more to know the timings of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic block, the reason for it and the traffic diversions that you will have to follow..

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Closed For 2 Hours Today

As mentioned earlier, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be closed for a period of two hours today, as announced by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The reason for traffic block is the installation of the overhead gantries. The Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai commuters will not be able to use the expressway from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM today, December 12, 2023.

Traffic Diversions From Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Due to the traffic block on both lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, there are certain traffic diversions that are to be followed by those who plan to use the expressway during the two hours of closure. According to MSRDC, during this period, vehicles will be diverted to the old Mumbai-Pune Highway; the specific locations for gantry installation are Ozarde Trauma Center at KM 74/900 and Kusgaon Dheku Village at KM 56/900 on the expressway.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge In Mumbai To Open On This Date

In another news, the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai, a primary east-west link in the western sub-urban area, which was dismantled earlier, will now open for the public again in February next year. The bridge will partly be opened for the public on February 15, 2024 and will become fully operational in May 2024. The trial run for the Open Web Girder (OWG) launch was held on December 1, 2023 when it was pushed by four metres towards the railway tracks. During this final launch, the complete steel structure was slided towards the railway tracks and the superstructure of steel was aligned on the piers erected on the ground.

