Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival, set to begin on August 31, the Maharashtra government has issued traffic guidelines for vehicles especially those plying on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Issuing the guidelines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday directed the state administration to create a separate lane at the toll plazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the vehicles going for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

A statement from the chief minister's office said the decision was taken to ease the movement of traffic on the highway. The 10-day festival begins on August 31. Shinde visited the Khalapur toll plaza and took the decision after meeting of officials.

He asked for increased manpower to prevent traffic congestion and rush at toll plazas during the festivals and holidays. He also asked the authorities to strengthen the CCTV system to prevent accidents and ensure security on the expressway.

Shinde said, “All the restrictions on the religious festivals introduced during the pandemic have been lifted. People should be able to welcome such festivals with a positive attitude.” He added that a single-window system would be set up to facilitate the Ganesh mandals across the state in obtaining permissions for pandals and other things. “There will be no registration fees for it,” the chief minister said. “A committee has been set up for finding a solution for Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). It will come up with some environment-friendly solutions,” he said.

On Friday, the Maharashtra government waived the toll on Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Goa highways as well as toll plazas of other Public Works Department (PWD) roads from August 27 to September 11 in view of Ganesh festival.

The move was aimed at providing a relief to Ganpati devotees travelling from different parts of the state to the coastal Konkan belt of the state.