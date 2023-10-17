Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut For Traffic For 4 Days From Today; Lonavala, Khandala Tunnel Among Key Locations To Remain Affected

These blocks will affect both Pune and Mumbai-bound lanes at key locations such as Lonavala, Khandala Tunnel, Dasturi Police post, Dheku village and Khandala Exit on the specified days.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is set to implement further hour-long roadblocks on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway from Tuesday, a move which is likely to affect movement of vehicles. In a press release issued on Monday, MSRDC said these traffic blocks were necessitated by the ongoing installation of gantries at various points along the 95-km-long expressway as part of the Highway Management System.

These roadblocks will be enforced between 12 noon to 1 pm on a daily basis from October 17 to 19 and on October 26 at various locations along the highway, the release said.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway roadblock details

As per reports, on October 17, the Khandala tunnel on the Pune lane will be closed at 47/900 km and Lonavala at 50/100 km. On October 18, the Dasturi police outpost on the Mumbai lane will be closed at 44/800 km and Khalapur at 33/800 km. On October 19, the Dheku village at 37/800 km and the Khandala tunnel at 47/120 km will be closed, and work will continue to build a gantry at 39/900 km and October 26 near Khandala tunnel 47/120 KM and Khopoli exit KM 39/900.. It has been duly noted that traffic on the expressway will resume at 1 pm after the completion of the work.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway roadblock at key locations

These blocks will affect both Pune and Mumbai-bound lanes at key locations such as Lonavala, Khandala Tunnel, Dasturi Police post, Dheku village and Khandala Exit on the specified days, it said.

On October 17 (Tuesday), the block will be in effect at Khandala Tunnel and Lonavala for the Pune-bound corridor, while on the subsequent days, the blocks will mainly impact the Mumbai-bound corridors, said the release.

Earlier this month, the state-run corporation had enforced one or two-hour roadblocks for similar reasons.

The release noted that traffic on both the Pune and Mumbai-bound lanes will resume at 1 pm upon the conclusion of each roadblock.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway holds the distinction of being India’s first access-controlled highway.

The 6-lane expressway was fully operationalized in 2002 with toll collection at five plazas, of which Khalapur and Talegaon serve as primary locations.

