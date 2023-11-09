Home

Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Remain Shut For Vehicles Today: Check Timing, Alternative Routes

Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) in a notification said the Mumbai Channel on the Mumbai Pune Expressway will be temporarily closed on Thursday. The MRDCL added that heavy and light vehicles will not be allowed to use the carriageway towards Mumbai for 6 hours – from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Repair Work on Panvel-Karjat Suburban Rail Corridor

The MRDCL said it will carry out work on Panvel-Karjat suburban rail corridor and in this regard, the authorities have diverted traffic at Panvel exit to travel along old Mumbai-Pune highway (NH48) via Karanjade and reach Kalamboli circle and then move towards Mumbai.

Assistant police inspector Yogesh Bhosale said vehicles on NH48, from Pune towards Mumbai will be diverted from Shedung junction bypassing Borle toll plaza to reach Panvel.

The expressway will be closed to carry out the construction of Panvel-Karjat Double Track Suburban Rail Corridor, a major infrastructure project that would improve connectivity in the region.

During the repairing time, all vehicles—heavy and light alike—will not be permitted to use the Mumbai Channel on the Mumbai Pune Expressway, the MRDCL said.

Check Alternative Routes

Hence, the daily commuters need to take alternate routes in order to ensure a smooth traffic flow and reduce delays.

Commuters heading towards Mumbai have the option to take the Panvel Exit and subsequently divert onto the Mumbai Pune National Highway via Karanjade. Moreover, there is a direct route to Panvel from the Shedung phata that bypasses the Borle toll gate for drivers traveling from Pune to Mumbai on the Mumbai Pune National Highway.

The light vehicles that are heading towards Mumbai from Pune can take diversion from the Mumbai Pune Expressway at Km. 39.800 by turning at the Khopoli exit, which gives them access to Mumbai Pune National Highway No. 48 as a detour.

