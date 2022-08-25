Mumbai: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday will witness traffic block due to ongoing infrastructure work. Giving details, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said the two-hour traffic block will be enforced from noon to 2 PM. The MSRDC further added that due to the block, traffic from Kiwale to Talegaon will be diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway via Somatane.Also Read - 4 Dead as Car Rams Into Stationary Truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Police

The MSRDC further stated that the traffic blockade is made for the erection of an overhead gantry in the part of the expressway that is close to Kiwale village near Pune. The overheard gantry is metal frame which will be used as support for the structure and will be erected to support a bridge, trolley or a hoist. Also Read - Sharad Pawar Convoy Vehicle Skids Off Road, Topples on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; Policeman Injured

List of routes to be diverted:

The MSRDC said that the traffic between Kiwale and Talegaon toll naka will be diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway via Somatane. Also Read - Shabana Azmi Accident: FIR Against Her Car Driver For 'Rash Driving Resulting in Collision'

The MSRDC also issued emergency contact number for daily commuters and motorists and the commuters facing problem can dial Expressway helpline number 9822498224 or highway police helpline number 9833498334 for assistance.

The commuters must note that the Mumbai-Pune expressway is one of India’s first six lane wide concrete tolled expressway. This particular expressway became fully operational in 2002 and is known to be one of the busiest expressway of the state.