Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Vehicle Movement To Be Suspended For 2 Hrs On Pune-Bound Route

State highway police officials said vehicles on the corridor will be stopped at a place prior to the two points where the construction will be done. The traffic flow will resume after the work is over.

Mumbai: The Pune- bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune expressway will remain closed for all types of vehicles for two hours between noon and 2pm on Tuesday, November 21. This closure is part of the installation of an overhead gantry in the Bhor ghat section under the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) project by MSRDC.

This project aims to improve the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s safety standards. It is crucial that drivers drive more cautiously and strictly follow traffic laws especially when traveling through construction zones.

According to officials, they have chosen the two-hour period because traffic is sparse during afternoons and a weekday has comparatively lower volume than the weekend.

Alternate Route to Connect Mumbai-Pune Expressway

During this period, motor vehicles destined for Pune will be redirected from Shedung Phata, located 8km from the work site, to travel along the Mumbai-Pune highway or National Highway 4 (NH-4). This route will lead them to Shingroba ghat and Magic Point junction, providing access to the expressway for onward travel to Pune, as explained by Yogesh Bhosale, assistant police inspector of highway safety patrol, Bhor ghat unit.

It is advised that commuters who plan to travel from Mumbai to Pune during the affected hours take note of this circumstance and make the necessary adjustments to their travel plans.

NOTE: Comprehensive information about detour routes and current road conditions will be available on traffic advisory platforms and social media channels, offering support to passengers during this restricted period.

NOTE: Comprehensive information about detour routes and current road conditions will be available on traffic advisory platforms and social media channels, offering support to passengers during this restricted period.