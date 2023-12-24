Home

ALERT Mumbaikars! Travel Advisory Issued For Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ahead Of Christmas, Check Restrictions

Traffic Advisory has been issued for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway ahead of the Christmas vacations. Check the restrictions that have been imposed..

New Delhi: Christmas is almost here, the festive season has begun and everyone is excited to bring in the new year with their friends and family. Schools and colleges are closed and offices are also shutting down; families and friends are gearing up for parties and trips to places nearby, to celebrate Christmas and New Year. If you live in Mumbai or Pune and are planning to travel to the opposite cities, please know that a travel advisory has been issued by the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) for the State of Maharashtra, Dr Ravindra Kumar Singhal for Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Check the dates for which the advisory has been issued and what are the restrictions that commuters have to adhere to, in the festive season..

Travel Advisory Issued For Mumbai-Pune Expressway

As mentioned earlier, a travel advisory has been issued for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for the Christmas holidays; this step has been taken in anticipation of the rise in number of cars in this season, resulting in the rise in traffic. The advisory has been issued for Saturday December 23, Sunday December 24 and Monday December 25, 2023.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Travel Advisory Restrictions

To address the heavy traffic in the ghats, it has been announced that all Heavy Vehicle Owners/Drivers Associations are expected to plan travel on the Pune Channel of the Expressway after 12:00 PM on the specified days. To allow free flow of traffic and avoid long traffic jams during the Christmas holidays season, heavy vehicle owners will be temporarily halted and will then later be redirected to intended routes. According to historical data, traffic congestions in the ghats happen during 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM due to the convergence of heavy vehicles and cars.

