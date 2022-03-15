Mumbai: The dormitories in CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) stations on the Central Railway network in Mumbai reopened on Tuesday after the gap of two years. Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the decision to reopen the dormitories was taken for the convenience of passengers.Also Read - EC Announces Bypoll Date For West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra | Check Details Here

The air-conditioned dormitory in CSMT has 148 beds and three retiring rooms, while the one at LTT has 48 beds and eight retiring rooms. Also Read - Maharashtra Budget Sees Drastic Cut in VAT on CNG. Here's How Much It Will be Reduced