Mumbai Rain Latest News: As heavy rain continued to lash parts of Mumbai inundating several areas, two women on Wednesday fell into an uncovered manhole within minutes in the Bhandup area of Mumbai. Luckily, both the ladies escaped unhurt. However, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the video, a woman was walking on a water-logged pavement amid heavy rains. And suddenly she fell into the open manhole, which she couldn't spot as it was filled with water. Soon after the first woman fell down, the second woman was also seen falling down to the same manhole.

However, when the social media users slammed Mumbai's civic body, BMC, for the lapse, it said the manhole has been covered.

The BMC directed its officials to inspect all manholes in the city. As per a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal issued the directive after the CCTV footage of two women falling into an open manhole went viral on social media platforms.

The purported CCTV footage is said to be from Village Road in the eastern suburb of Bhandup, where two women fell into the drain when heavy rains pounded the city on Wednesday.

In its statement, the BMC said a new lid has been put for the open manhole. The BMC further claimed that it generally inspects all manholes as a part of its pre-monsoon works and replaces their lids if necessary. However, after Wednesday’s heavy rain, the corporation is once again inspecting all the manholes.