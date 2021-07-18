Mumbai: At least 33 people were killed in different incidents as heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled the Maharashtra capital, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the city on Sunday. The incessant downpour lasting 4-5 hours resulted in heavy waterlogging in many low-lying areas of Mumbai and MMR, besides crippling road, rail and air traffic for hours, said the BMC Disaster Control. As Mumbai snoozed peacefully, the skies suddenly opened up with thunder, lightning and heavy cloudburst-like rains measuring between 197 mm to over 235 mm in some areas, as per the IMD Mumbai.Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem: 25 Dead in Mumbai's Chembur After Landslides; IMD Predicts More Showers For 4-5 Days | 10 Points
In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Sunday night. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC. In another incident, at least 10 people died when a few hutments caved in the Suryanagar slums in Vikhroli east. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Cars Swept Away, Houses Flooded; Mumbaikars Reminded of 24-hr Rain on July 26 | Photos & Videos
A 16-year-old boy Soham M. Thorat was killed when the wall of his home collapsed early on Sunday, while a 26-year-old youth Salim M. Patel was electrocuted in his sweetmeat shop in Andheri west, while one man drowned in a ditch in Thane. Around another 12 persons, injured in all these incidents, have been rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment, with their condition described as stable. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Commuters Threaten to Stage Protest, BMC Officials Say Decision Likely Soon
Here are the top points related to Mumbai Rains on Sunday:
- Maharashtra Minorities Affairs Minister Nawab Malik, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar, senior civil and police officials rushed to the affected spots to supervise the rescue and relief operations.
- President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over the tragedies, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray mourned the loss of lives and announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. Thackeray said that the government would extend all possible help to the victims and the injured, adding no politics should be played on the disasters.
- Till this evening, the BMC’s gauges recorded rainfall of 177 mm in South Mumbai, 205 mm in Eastern Suburbs and 195 mm in Western Suburbs, and the IMD has forecast heavy rains with strong winds over the next five days.
- CM Thackeray ordered officials to pay special attention to hilly areas, low-lying parts prone to landslides or floods and take appropriate measure to prevent tragedies, while the BMC will work round-the-clock to monitor developments.
- In many areas, people reported waist-deep water with the flood waters entering the ground floor homes or shops in the vulnerable or low-lying areas.
- The downpour, which started around midnight, continued virtually non-stop with waterlogging or flooding in most parts of Mumbai, besides the coastal Konkan districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, parts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
- Owing to inclement weather, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport operations were suspended for nearly four hours from 12.42 am to 5.24 am, resulting in 9 flights being diverted to other locations, according to a spokesperson.
- The rains hit suburban train services with WR lines flooding at Nalla Sopara and Virar, and the CR tracks getting submerged at Dadar, Sion, Kurla, Parel, Chunabhatti and Tilaknagar.
- By 7 a.m. as the water levels receded from the railway tracks, the WR resumed services between Churchgate and Borivali and the CR started services on the mainline and Harbour Line.
- The BMC said there were 11 incidents of house/wall crashes, waterlogging or flooding was reported in at least 31 localities across Mumbai, including the regular hotspots and the east-west subways in the western suburbs.
- After muddy flood waters entered the Bhandup Water Treatment Plant, the BMC announced water shortages in some parts of the city till repairs are completed and urged people to use water sparingly.
- The IMD Mumbai has warned of more rains during the next couple of days, including a few very heavy spells for which the BMC, NDRF, Police, Fire Brigade and other agencies are on high alert in Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region.