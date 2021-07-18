Mumbai: At least 33 people were killed in different incidents as heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled the Maharashtra capital, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the city on Sunday. The incessant downpour lasting 4-5 hours resulted in heavy waterlogging in many low-lying areas of Mumbai and MMR, besides crippling road, rail and air traffic for hours, said the BMC Disaster Control. As Mumbai snoozed peacefully, the skies suddenly opened up with thunder, lightning and heavy cloudburst-like rains measuring between 197 mm to over 235 mm in some areas, as per the IMD Mumbai.Also Read - Monsoon Mayhem: 25 Dead in Mumbai's Chembur After Landslides; IMD Predicts More Showers For 4-5 Days | 10 Points

In the Mahul area in suburban Chembur, 19 people died when a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock following a landslide, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) PRO said on Sunday night. The retaining wall of the Bharatnagar locality collapsed at 1 am. Five people were injured and taken to nearby Rajawadi hospital, as per the BMC. In another incident, at least 10 people died when a few hutments caved in the Suryanagar slums in Vikhroli east.

A 16-year-old boy Soham M. Thorat was killed when the wall of his home collapsed early on Sunday, while a 26-year-old youth Salim M. Patel was electrocuted in his sweetmeat shop in Andheri west, while one man drowned in a ditch in Thane. Around another 12 persons, injured in all these incidents, have been rushed to various hospitals and are undergoing treatment, with their condition described as stable.

