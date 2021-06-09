Mumbai: Monsoons have arrived in Mumbai as the city has been witnessing heavy rains since last night. The first monsoon rains hit local trains and road traffic while flooding low-lying areas in the country’s commercial capital. Large parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad witnessed heavy rain, inundating several low-lying areas, barely a fortnight after the city survived the Cyclone Tauktae devastation. “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai, said. The weather department had earlier warned of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Konkan areas from June 9 to June 12. The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) yesterday held an urgent meeting on monsoon preparedness as various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed water-logging due to pre-monsoon rains. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rains Paralyse City, IMD Warns of 'Flooding', Local Trains Suspended Due to Waterlogging; BMC Declares Holiday

Mumbai rain LIVE updates:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Andheri Subway in Mumbai, closed due to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the city are witnessing waterlogging today due to heavy rainfall. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/heb4iFJRxd — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT halted as water is flowing over tracks b/w Kurla & Sion stations. Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as water recedes: Central railway CPRO

Due to heavy rains & waterlogging near Chunabhatti railway station, train services on Harbour line b/w CSMT- Vashi suspended from 10.20 am. On Main line due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section, services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am: Central railway CPR

Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall in Mumbai causes traffic snarls in different parts of the city, visuals from Eastern Express Highway-Chembur. #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/8YaFZedS7N — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issues weather warning for the next 5 days, for Maharashtra. #Monsoon reached Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/WUMvigbLqI — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens stormed Twitter with pictures and memes on Mumbai rains.

Know #monsoon has arrived in Mumbai when it’s hard to differentiate bet night/day. 🙂 Moderate to heavy rains in many parts (as expected), with increase very likely in coming days.#Monsoon2021 #MumbaiRains

Heavy Mumbai Rains & Maharashtra Monsoon https://t.co/0vdHrH2sBG

Slow drizzle on since early hours. Monsoon is here as predicted!@VagariesWeather pic.twitter.com/fh9yYF6Rfd — Karthik Rao (@Karthik07720496) June 9, 2021

That one friend in every group when it rains:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VRMGqM8Ouv — Andy (@iamandy1987) June 8, 2021

#MumbaiRains Heavy rains alert in Mumbai, other coastal areas, CM asks officials to be prepared* Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/6OhB3eLKZh — Pooja (@purely_insane__) June 8, 2021

According to sources, a high tide of 4.22 meters is likely at 11:50 AM. Since Mumbai is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabia sea, the high tide timings are keenly observed. Fishermen have been advised not to venture near the sea from June 9-June 12.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi, and parts of the Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali, and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.

The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon’s further progress seemed to be slow, it said.