Mumbai: Mumbai on Thursday woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall as the temperature is likely to drop. Videos shared on social media showed heavy rain lashed the city early morning as traffic was briefly disrupted in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the temperature in Maharashtra may see a slight dip in the next four days starting from June 9.Also Read - Assam Floods: Over 57,000 Affected, Many Missing As Roads Washed Away Amid Incessant Rainfall | Video

Speaking about monsoon conditions in Mumbai, an official from the IMD said, “The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai.”

Against the normal progress when it reaches Maharashtra at this time, the crucial for agriculture South West Monsoon on Tuesday had further advanced over more parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal.

#WATCH | | Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra pic.twitter.com/xQyvQNuPsK — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

IMD issues 48-hour rainfall alert for Mumbai, Pune

The Met department had predicted light to moderate rainfall in Pune from June 11 to June 13. According to the IMD’s forecast, good pre-monsoon rainfall has been predicted for Maharashtra over the next few days.

Widespread rainfall with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds have been predicted in Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh during the next four days, the IMD said.

The SW monsoon onset over Kerala had happened on May 29 amid heavy rainfall but soon after, however, just after two days, the rainfall slowed down along with the speed with which the monsoon progressed further.

This year, the SW Monsoon has covered Kerala, approximately 75 per cent of Tamil Nadu and about half of Karnataka. On the eastern side, it has covered the entire northeast, which, the IMD said, is progressing at normal pace.

According to an IMD scientist, the northern limit of SW monsoon has not touched Goa and Maharashtra but also has not touched Andhra Pradesh.