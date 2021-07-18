Mumbai: At least 25 people died, and several were injured in two separate incidents after walls collapsed on some shanties in Mumbai’s Bharat Nagar and Vikhroli Park areas on Sunday morning. The incidents occurred due to landslides as heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late last night and early this morning. Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations. So far, 15 people have been rescued from Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area and nine from Vikroli’s Surya Nagar. They have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. “Three bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai,” news agency ANI quoted NDRF Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar as saying.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Cars Swept Away, Houses Flooded; Mumbaikars Reminded of 24-hr Rain on July 26 | Photos & Videos
Officials have said that the death toll may rise as several people are still feared trapped under the debris. "Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai's Chembur). 10 bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of NDRF personnel. At least 7 more people are feared trapped", said NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh. This is the second major monsoon-related tragedy in Mumbai. Earlier last month, 11 persons were killed and 7 more injured when a two-storied residential building collapsed and crashed on an adjoining tenement in Malad west. A majority of the victims killed were minors.
Here are the top 10 points from this story:
- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expressed grief over the deaths and announced that the government would pay Rs 5 lakh each to the heirs of the deceased and free treatment would be given to the injured.
- “Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured”, tweeted PMO.
- Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai’s Vikhroli, said Prashant Kadam, DCP (Zone 7).
- Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray visited the incident site. “Over 200 mm rainfall was recorded yesterday. The incident was a natural disaster. Muddy water came from the hill. The wall was made of RCC but nothing could stop the force of water. We are trying to resolve the formal housing crisis in Mumbai”, he told reporters.
- “We’ll take the decision to shift the people who are living in a dangerous situation to permanent settlements immediately. BMC will investigate this incident”, said Maharashtra Cabinet Minister & Anushakti Nagar MLA Nawab Malik.
- Incessant overnight rains threw parts of Mumbai out of gear with the city witnessing severe waterlogging, disruption of local train services, and vehicular traffic. The rain fury reminded some Mumbaikars of the 24-hour rainfall figure of 944 mm on July 26, 2005. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the city and has advised people not to venture out.
- Mumbai would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, the IMD said. As per the met department, extremely heavy rainfall means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours, while heavy rainfall ranges between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm rainfall.