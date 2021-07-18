Mumbai: At least 25 people died, and several were injured in two separate incidents after walls collapsed on some shanties in Mumbai’s Bharat Nagar and Vikhroli Park areas on Sunday morning. The incidents occurred due to landslides as heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs for several hours late last night and early this morning. Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams reached the spot and started carrying out the rescue operations. So far, 15 people have been rescued from Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area and nine from Vikroli’s Surya Nagar. They have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. “Three bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Vikhroli area following incessant rainfall in Mumbai,” news agency ANI quoted NDRF Deputy Commandant Ashish Kumar as saying.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Cars Swept Away, Houses Flooded; Mumbaikars Reminded of 24-hr Rain on July 26 | Photos & Videos

Maharashtra: A ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday, killing three people, as per BMC Rescue operation is underway pic.twitter.com/Kw0WjI7iw4 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Officials have said that the death toll may rise as several people are still feared trapped under the debris. “Two bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris (in Mumbai’s Chembur). 10 bodies were recovered by locals before the arrival of NDRF personnel. At least 7 more people are feared trapped”, said NDRF Inspector Rahul Raghuvansh. This is the second major monsoon-related tragedy in Mumbai. Earlier last month, 11 persons were killed and 7 more injured when a two-storied residential building collapsed and crashed on an adjoining tenement in Malad west. A majority of the victims killed were minors. Also Read - Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour Brings City to Halt; Road And Rail Traffic Badly Hit

