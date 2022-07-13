New Delhi: The Andheri subway, which connects east and west parts of the suburb, remained flooded on Wednesday as heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai. Heavy rains lashed large parts of Maharashtra for the sixth consecutive day, playing havoc with routine life while the state’s toll in rain-related incidents in the current monsoon season touched 87 while 66 others were injured.Also Read - Monsoon Rains LIVE: 18 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents in Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP; Morning Spell Gives Delhi A Cool Day

A video shared by news agency ANI showed Andheri subway submerged in the floodwaters as the traffic has been diverted to SV Road, Gokhale bridge. The worst-hit district in Maharashtra terms of deaths are: Nashik with 12 fatalities, followed by Nagpur with nine, Thane with five, Palghar, Jalgaon, Nanded, Amravati, Wardha, and Gadchiroli with four each, Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Latur, Buldhana, and Yavatmal with three each, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Dhule, Washim, Bhandara, and Gondiya with two each, and one each in Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Beed, and Akola.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters pic.twitter.com/gvNeeLnboF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

Mumbai rains | Top developments

Though ravaged by torrential rains too, districts like Raigad, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Chandrapur have been spared of any casualties so far. Owing to a severe rains and flood situation in Gadchiroli and surroundings, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis air-dashed to the district on Monday evening to a spot assessment and to guide the rescue and relief operations there.

In the past 24 hours, certain districts were pounded by extremely heavy rains, like Palghar, which recorded 109.9 mm rains, Thane 106.3 mm, Raigad 96.8 mm, Nashik 94.6 mm, said the State Disaster Management Authority.

The state received an average of 29.00 mm rains in 24 hours though the actual rainfall in many areas of Konkan and parts of Vidarbha, north andwWestern Maharashtra was much higher, while Mumbai notched 32.8 mm and 62 mm rain in suburbs.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar, Nashik, and Pune till Thursday, and for Raigad till Wednesday, an orange alert for Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara till Friday, for Mumbai till Thursday, besides certain other districts.

A total of 13 National Disaster Response Force and 4 State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Satara, Sindhudurg, Nanded, Gadchiroli, and Nashik, while 7 teams are based in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Dhule, to tackle any eventuality from the incessant downpour.

