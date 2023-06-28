Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rainfall In Next 4 Days, BMC Direct Officials To Visit Flood-Prone Areas

Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rainfall In Next 4 Days, BMC Direct Officials To Visit Flood-Prone Areas

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the city may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the next four to five days as it urged concerned officials to visit low-lying areas.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and a man died after a tree fell in suburban Malad, officials said. (Photo: Unsplash)

Mumbai Rains Update: Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next four to five days, the city’s civic body said. Mumbai will receive moderate to intense rain spells in isolated places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Mumbai Rains | Top Developments

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged concerned officials to visit low-lying areas which have the possibility of flash floods, according to a report by news agency ANI.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday and a man died after a tree fell in suburban Malad, officials said. In the last 24 hours, there were 26 incidents of tree fall, 15 of short-circuit, and five incidents of collapse/partial collapse of houses in Mumbai, as per the civic body.

A 38-year-old man, identified as Kaushal Doshi, received injuries in a tree fall incident at Mamledarwadi junction in the western suburb of Malad, a civic official said, PTI reported.

He was rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead’, the official said.

Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm rainfall respectively between 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday, as per civic officials.

IMD Mumbai issued a ‘nowcast’ warning at 9.30 am on Wednesday, saying “moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places” in Mumbai along with some other coastal districts.

A civic official said the IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs, while heavy to very heavy showers are very likely at isolated places.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara. On June 25, the IMD also issued an Orange alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra.

You may like to read

The India Meteorological Department also stated that the southwest monsoon advanced over Mumbai and Delhi. The weather department also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain.

Earlier this month, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.