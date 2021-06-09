Mumbai: Monsoons have arrived in Mumbai as the city witnessed heavy rains last night. The city saw rains on Tuesday morning too but the Met department had termed them as pre-monsoon showers, stating that the southwest monsoon was likely to set in over Mumbai on Wednesday. “Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is 10th June every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date,” Dr. Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai said. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rains Paralyse City, IMD Warns of 'Flooding', Local Trains Suspended Due to Waterlogging; BMC Declares Holiday

The weather department had earlier warned of heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Konkan areas from June 9 to June 12. The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) yesterday held an urgent meeting on monsoon preparedness as various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed water-logging due to pre-monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, netizens stormed Twitter with pictures and memes on Mumbai rains.

Know #monsoon has arrived in Mumbai when it’s hard to differentiate bet night/day. 🙂 Moderate to heavy rains in many parts (as expected), with increase very likely in coming days.#Monsoon2021 #MumbaiRains

—

Heavy Mumbai Rains & Maharashtra Monsoon https://t.co/0vdHrH2sBG

— https://t.co/3OEDtxeZuW — Sridhar (@WeathrCast) June 9, 2021

#MumbaiRains

Slow drizzle on since early hours. Monsoon is here as predicted!@VagariesWeather pic.twitter.com/fh9yYF6Rfd — Karthik Rao (@Karthik07720496) June 9, 2021

#MumbaiRains

Slow drizzle on since early hours. Monsoon is here as predicted!@VagariesWeather pic.twitter.com/fh9yYF6Rfd — Karthik Rao (@Karthik07720496) June 9, 2021

That one friend in every group when it rains:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/VRMGqM8Ouv — Andy (@iamandy1987) June 8, 2021

#MumbaiRains Heavy rains alert in Mumbai, other coastal areas, CM asks officials to be prepared* Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/6OhB3eLKZh — Pooja (@purely_insane__) June 8, 2021

According to sources, a high tide of 4.22 meters is likely at 11:50 AM. Since Mumbai is located at the coastal edge facing the Arabia sea, the high tide timings are keenly observed. Fishermen have been advised not to venture near the sea from June 9-June 12.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi, and parts of the Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali, and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.

The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in the coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon’s further progress seemed to be slow, it said.