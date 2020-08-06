Mumbai Rains Latest News: Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the third consecutive day. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain For Maharashtra, CM Uddhav Thackeray Reviews Situation

Bceause of the continuous rain, portion of a dilapidated four-storey building collapsed in Mira- Bhayandar city of Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting firemen and local disaster cell personnel to rush to the scene. The building has three wings, with 150 flats, which were vacated in March itself. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: PM Modi Speaks to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures All Central Help; Road, Rail Transport Affected

In Kolhapur area, 34 roads, 9 highways were closed for traffic movement due to flooding in the area. In Kolhapur, the Panchganga river was flowing close to the danger mark. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: NDRF Deploys 15 Teams, CM Urges People to Stay Indoors, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Till Tomorrow

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took stock of the situation and reviewed the state administration’s preparedness.

Mumbai city received 331.08 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour from Wednesday till Thursday. The city witnessed strong winds at a speed of 106 km per hour while elsewhere it was 70 to 80 kmph.

As per updates from the CMO, there were 361 incidents of uprooting of trees and branches and 15 incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai.

To keep the situation under control, the NDRF has deployed 16 teams in rain-hit areas of the state.