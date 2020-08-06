Mumbai Rains Latest News: Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and adjoin areas for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted more rains for the state saying widespread rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over interior areas (ghats) of Maharashtra for the next 24 hours. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: PM Modi Speaks to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures All Central Help; Road, Rail Transport Affected

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took stock of the state administration’s preparedness for the rain situation in the state. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: NDRF Deploys 15 Teams, CM Urges People to Stay Indoors, IMD Predicts Heavy Rains Till Tomorrow

As per updates from the CMO, Thackeray asked the authorities to remain alert and ensure citizens do not face hardships. He also spoke to the authorities concerned and officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read - Mumbai Rains Updates: Heavy Rainfall Predicted in City Today; IMD Issues Red Alert For MMR, Thane, Pune, Palghar

To not making the situation go out of control, the NDRF had deployed over 16 teams in the state’s rain-hit areas.

The IMD said Mumbai has received 331.08 mm rainfall while the suburbs received 162.3 mm downpour from Wednesday. The city witnessed strong winds at a speed of 106 km per hour while elsewhere it was 70 to 80 kmph.

One railway employee was killed due to electrocution from a motor pump in Masjib Bunder while one person was injured when a tree fell on him in Kurla. However, water-logging in different parts of the city was cleared fast by the civic staff.

Moreover, there were 361 incidents of uprooting of trees and branches and 15 incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai.