Mumbai Rains: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival and as heavy downpour lashed the city and its suburbs last night and early this morning, various parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging and heavy traffic causing inconvenience to the residents. The IMD in its five-day forecast said heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Mumbai and Thane till Friday. Both Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded rainfall in the triple digits, 117 mm and 124 mm, respectively, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is on the cards on Tuesday as well for the entire Konkan region.Also Read - Mumbai Wakes Up To Heavy Rainfall, Traffic Affected In Parts Of City | Video

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates July 5