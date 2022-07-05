Mumbai Rains: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival and as heavy downpour lashed the city and its suburbs last night and early this morning, various parts of Mumbai witnessed waterlogging and heavy traffic causing inconvenience to the residents. The IMD in its five-day forecast said heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Mumbai and Thane till Friday. Both Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded rainfall in the triple digits, 117 mm and 124 mm, respectively, over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is on the cards on Tuesday as well for the entire Konkan region.Also Read - Mumbai Wakes Up To Heavy Rainfall, Traffic Affected In Parts Of City | Video

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates July 5

Also Read - 7 Things You Should Not Miss In Bombay's Monsoon

Also Read - Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai For Fourth Day, Death Toll Climbs to 42

Live Updates

  • 10:33 AM IST

  • 10:29 AM IST

    A high tide of 4.01 metres is expected in Mumbai at 4.10pm.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    CM Eknath Shinde directs all related districts’ guardian secretaries to keep vigil

    In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts’ guardian secretaries to keep a vigil & control the situation.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    Train services and road traffic were disrupted due to heavy rains

    1. Andheri subway has been closed due to water logging leading to traffic congestion.
    2. According to Mumbai traffic police control room, there is water logging at Ashish Cinema at Chembur.
    3. Local train services on the Central Railway mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara and between CSMT and Panvel are operating with delays of 15 minutes owing to heavy rainfall, the Central Railways said.
    4. The Kundalika river in Raigad district has crossed danger level while other rivers in Konkan region are flowing close to the danger level. This includes Ulhas river in Thane district.