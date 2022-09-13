Mumbai: Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday experienced heavy rain and the India Meteorological Department ASO predicted more showers in the city in the days come. Apart from this, the IMD issued ‘orange alert’ for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the three districts.Also Read - 450 Exhibitors From 32 Countries To Participate In 16th ANUTEC – International FoodTec India

As per the updates from the IMD, the weather department's Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded 93.4 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8.30 AM on Tuesday, marking another spell of heavy downpour in the current monsoon season.

On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded 59.2 mm rainfall during the same period. The IMD said moderate showers are expected in Mumbai and high intensity rains in neighbouring Raigad.

The weather department issues four colour-coded predictions based on the prevailing weather systems. The green colour indicates no warning, yellow is to keep a watch, orange is to stay alert, while red means a warning and that action needs to be taken.

