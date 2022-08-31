Mumbai Rain Latest Update: The IMD on Wednesday said Mumbai is likely to witness a fresh spell of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next couple of hours. In its weather prediction, the IMD further predicted the possibility of hailstorms in some parts of the city.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: City On Alert Due To Heavy Downpour, State Estimates Rain-Related Losses At Rs 7,647 Crore

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai during the next 3-4 hours. Possibility of hail at isolated places. Take precautions while moving out," the IMD said in a statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had last week said that there is a possibility of a new weather system over the state in the next two days, resulting in light to moderate spells of rain over the city and suburbs.

giving details, IMD official KS Hosalikar had said that there are chances of light to moderate rains in Vidarbha, Marathwada, South Madhya Maharashtra and ghat areas of the state between Tuesday to Friday.